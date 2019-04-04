1st forecast: Fewer hurricanes in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Good news for this upcoming hurricane season: The longest-running hurricane forecast team expects slightly below normal activity.

The group expects 13 named storms, five hurricanes and two major hurricanes in the 2019 season that begins June 1.

An average hurricane season has 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

Forecasters at Colorado State University gave their pre-season April forecast Thursday at the National Tropical Weather Conference.

Lead forecaster Dr. Philip Klotzbach is placing emphasis on El Nino conditions in the Pacific for playing a role in keeping the number of storms to near average.

The probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean is below normal.

Pacific water temperature averaged 3rd highest for March on record (since 1979). El Nino warm Pacific water a primary factor in regulating less hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

2018 Atlantic basin hurricane season ended up slightly above normal with a total of 15 named storms, eight hurricanes, two major hurricanes including Michael that devastated Mexico Beach.

How close were the forecasts last year?

The early April prediction called for a slightly above-average Atlantic hurricane with seven hurricanes, 14 Names storms and three majors.

But later updates in June and August adjusted those numbers down due to warm to neutral El Nino conditions lasting into the season which initially suppressed activity.

But while the peak season started slow in August, Mother Nature threw a curveball becoming extremely active in September and October.

It is always important to understand seasonal forecasts do not predict landfall location and less active years can often have catastrophic hurricane strikes.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.