Cool days and cold nights kickoff workweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today cloudy and cool conditions precede a midweek temperature drop. Monday temperatures will make a slow climb to the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies with northwesterly winds near 10 mph.

Expect mostly dry skies, however, a few stray sprinkles can't be ruled as low pressure north of the area pushes some moisture inland over the First Coast.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue as temperatures dip into upper 30s. Tuesday high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s before overnight lows plunge into the near or even sub-freezing category. Freeze and frost warnings are likely as frigid and less-windy conditions settle in overnight into Wednesday morning.

High pressure moves into the region Wednesday and Thursday allowing high temperatures to return to the 70s ahead of a late-week round of rain and storms Thursday evening into Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.