Cool, dry conditions start weekend, but heavy rain will arrive before it ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Enjoy mild and dry skies today, because off-and-on rain chances are in the forecast next week.
Today: Sunny skies and northeasterly winds will produce highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. No rain showers are expected for the Saturday.
Tonight: Under mostly clear skies lows will range from 45° to 50° inland to 55° to 60° along the coast where northeasterly winds could reach 15 mph.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds will cover the sky throughout the day and rain chances will increase as a frontal boundary to the south lifts back north as a warm front bringing widely scattered showers and isolated storms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will rebound to the mid 70s with lows only falling into the mid 60s under overnight rains.
The Week Ahead: Scattered showers will kick-off the workweek, but the Election Day appears to be mostly dry with ample cloud cover and above-average temperatures.
