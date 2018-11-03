Cool, dry conditions start weekend, but heavy rain will arrive before it ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Enjoy mild and dry skies today, because off-and-on rain chances are in the forecast next week.

Today: Sunny skies and northeasterly winds will produce highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. No rain showers are expected for the Saturday.​

Tonight: Under mostly clear skies lows will range from 45° to 50° inland to 55° to 60° along the coast where northeasterly winds could reach 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds will cover the sky throughout the day and rain chances will increase as a frontal boundary to the south lifts back north as a warm front bringing widely scattered showers and isolated storms​ during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will rebound to the mid 70s with lows only falling into the mid 60s under overnight rains.

The Week Ahead: Scattered showers will kick-off the workweek, but the Election Day appears to be mostly dry with ample cloud cover and above-average temperatures.

