Cooler air rushes into First Coast for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Cold front ushers cooler and drier air into Jacksonville on Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing is expected throughout the afternoon Saturday as highs struggle to reach the upper 60s. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for coastal shower, other than that we'll be dry as temperatures fall into the low 50s across Northeast Florida and mid 40s across Southeast Georgia.

Sunday: Clouds and winds will increase as high temperatures remain in the upper 60s. We'll experience northeasterly breezes up to 15 mph with another slight chance for a few coastal showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

The Week Ahead: Rain and storm chances increase as the workweek begin and rain will also impact the Veterans Parade. The return of showers will also mark the beginning of a short-lived warming trend before a big drop in temperatures by mid-week.

