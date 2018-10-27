Cooler temperatures, rain-free conditions persist through entire weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be in place as a westerly wind flow ushers in a cooler and drier air mass for the weekend with temperatures below average by a few degrees.

Today: A breezy start to Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies area wide. Temperatures warm up into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon with continued breezy conditions. Occasional wind gusts could exceed 20 mph.

Tonight: Dry as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s inland with 50s along the coast.

Tomorrow: High pressure builds over the peninsula with more sunshine expected Sunday when compared to Saturday. Temperatures

remain a few degrees below average in the mid 70s with light westerly winds.

The Week Ahead: While the air mass remains dry, temperatures will warm back to slightly above average for Monday and Tuesday with upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon. Dry skies will continue through Halloween as well. The chances for rain and strong storms is in the forecast for the in the week.

Beach & Boating Forecast: Low risk of rip currents through the weekend.

