Coolest stretch of nights since June arriving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A major cold front is not arriving and you won’t even get a break in the heat during the day, but if you are an early riser you may feel a bit of fall in the air across the greater Jacksonville area.

For a few short hours, over the next few mornings, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 60s.

Most likely locations will be west of I-95 for upper 60s with mid 60s blanketing parts of interior Florida and Georgia.

It was the first week of June, nearly three months ago when we last saw a couple nights around 66 degrees.

After a month in September when every day topped above average, the dry air setting in will help lower nightly lows to a typical October threshold.

Jacksonville’s typical average low temperature October 1st is 66 and drops to 55 by the end of the month.

Heat and humidity has been anything except average during September chart topping hottest average ranking for Jacksonville.

The cities average nighttime low typically dips below 70 by September 18, according to NOAA’s NOWData average over the past 30 years.

Enjoy a taste of Autumn now and expect to feel more consistent cool by the end of the October.



