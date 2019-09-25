Tropical Storm Karen's track is wild and uncertain

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands - We don't know where Karen will end up, but she will definitely want to speak to a manager when she gets there. The tropical storm's track is wild and uncertain, including a full 360°, with some forecast models showing her heading towards the coastline of Florida eventually.

As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Karen was located at 21.7° north and 64.9° west and is moving to the north at 15 mph. That forward motion is expected to slow significantly over the next 48 hours, while changing direction several times, completing a full turn over the weekend.

Karen will be caught between two high pressure systems, in an area with very weak upper-level winds to steer her in a definite direction. Because of that, Karen's eventual destination is unknown, some models pushing it towards the coastline of Florida eventually, others, keeping it out to sea.

It looks like the eastern Bahamas may see areas of disorganized rain from Karen as early as next week according to the current forecast track. Unfortunately, our confidence is not high in the forecast track, especially this far out. Forecast models deal poorly with slow forward motion and storms that stop moving, which is also a possibility over this weekend.

Another issue Karen is facing is poor organization, noted by the NHC at 11 a.m: Karen is still having a tough time establishing and maintaining a well-organized structure. The deep convection which developed over the center earlier this morning has since collapsed, leaving a ragged and disorganized cloud pattern. In addition, a sizable outflow boundary moving away from the eastern part of the circulation suggests that there is dry air within the vortex.

Karen is moving northward between a high pressure centered over the central Atlantic and a low pressure located just east of the Bahamas. This low is expected to slowly move westward, with

ridging developing over the western Atlantic by day three. This change in steering will cause Karen to turn northeastward during the next 48 hours but then make a clockwise loop once it is blocked by the

ridge. After day 3, the ridge should force Karen to move west-southwestward. Most of the track models agree on this general scenario. There is some latitudinal spread on days 4 and 5 after the loop occurs, with the HWRF being the most notable outlier by not showing much of a westward motion.

Tropical Storm Karen was spinning in the Atlantic on Tuesday after moving over Puerto Rico but the US territory could still struggle with some flash flooding.

The storm drenched the Virgin Islands and passed over Puerto Rico's eastern islands Vieques and Culebra before moving northeast into the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said.

Even as Karen moves away from Puerto Rico, the strong squalls will continue impacting the area by bringing rainfall and threats of flooding through Wednesday, forecasters said.

"This could be enough to bring down trees, and the infrastructure for power is still weak after Maria, so I anticipate power outages," CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

"Strong rip currents will also be a danger for the next few days -- (Tuesday) for the southern shores of the islands, and northern shores through Thursday."

As of Tuesday evening, the center of Karen was about 45 miles east of San Juan and 10 miles north of Culebra. The storm was hurling 45-mph winds as it moved north at 10 mph.

The storm will "move over the western Atlantic (Tuesday night) and Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center said.

Karen will likely dump up to 6 inches of rain on Puerto Rico, with some isolated areas getting up to 10 inches. "These rains may cause flash flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas," the hurricane center said.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced announced a price freeze order on the island. The price freeze covers gas, diesel and other essential products.

"We emphasize to the citizens to prepare with caution and evaluate if they need to go to a shelter," she tweeted.

The governor announced she was suspending school on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico's Department of Education said it was also "taking the necessary measures" to guarantee security during the storm.

