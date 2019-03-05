Could red tide get stronger in a warming planet

Oceanographers research how red tide organisms react to both low and higher levels of carbon dioxide gases in the atmosphere.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Researchers at Florida State are looking at how the warming planet impact's red tide outbreaks in Florida.

Oceanographers speculate the heat trapping CO 2 gas is increasing around the planet which could intensify the effects of harmful red tide algae on coastal ecosystems.

The study, which was published in the journal Progress in Oceanography, found r ed tide organisms may be more resilient to shifting CO2 chemistry than previously realized.

Red tide algae, called Karenia brevis, is able to thrive equally well in both low-CO 2 environments like during red tide blooms, and in high-CO 2 environments.

"If there's more carbon around, it could potentially alter cellular biochemical pathways in K. brevis," said co-author and FSU graduate student Tristyn Lee Bercel.

Bercel focused on the lower end of the projected CO 2 and saw a slight, although not statistically significant, increase in the toxins produced by the algae with enhanced CO 2 .

But they said more research on the species and its ecosystem are needed to confidently determine the nature and extent of those effects.

