Dangerous rip currents impacts local beaches as storm ravages East Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a moderate risk today due to increasing north-northeast winds and building surf. The risk is expected to be upgraded to high for all beaches Sunday as large swells from a storm system well to the northeast in combination with a north northeast flow impacts the beaches.

Also, high surf with breakers of 6 to 9 feet expected along the NE FL coast and 4 to 6 feet across the SE GA coast at least through Monday. Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion will be possible during the times of high tide.

Strong high pressure will build to the north over the weekend. Low pressure will be to the northeast through the weekend. Enhanced flow between these two systems will produce Small Craft Advisory conditions into the early part of next week.

A cold front will move southeast across the region Tuesday into Tuesday night. High pressure will build to the west in the middle of the week.

