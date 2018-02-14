Daytona Speedweeks forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Other than some coastal fog, the weather looks great for Daytona Speedweeks. For the Daytona 500 it looks a little cooler than normal and partly cloudy.

Daytona's Forecast

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69°, expect winds out of the north wind around 10 mph.



Tonight those mostly cloudy skies stick around, expect a low around 59°.



Thursday, the skies clear out to mostly sunny, with a warm afternoon and a high near 80°. Calm winds will become east around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Thursday night we will see patchy fog after 3:00am. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies, with a low around 61°. South winds will be around 5 mph, then becoming calm.



Friday starts out with patchy fog before 7:00am. Then we will see sunny skies and a high near 82°. Light and variable winds will become southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.



Friday night there will be mostly clear skies, with a low around 60°. West southwest winds around 5 mph become calm after midnight.



Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79°. Calm winds become south around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Saturday night, expect mostly clear skies, with a low around 61°. South southeast winds will be light, around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Sunday looks gorgeous! Mostly sunny skies, with a high near 78°. Calm winds become north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. This is a bit cooler than normal for this weekend, and it would be VERY easy to get sunburnt!



Sunday night you can expect partly cloudy skies, with a low around 63°. East winds will be around 5 mph.

