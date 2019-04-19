Deadly April storms leave trail of damage across Florida

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured when a tree hit this mobile home in Woodville, just south of Tallahassee.

A line of severe thunderstorms and possible tornados barreled across North Florida on Friday, leaving at least one child dead and a second injured near Tallahassee.

This was the same system was blamed for the deaths a day earlier of three people in Mississippi and a woman in Alabama.

The 8-year-old girl was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured when a massive oak tree fell through their mobile home in Woodville about 8 a.m. The Leon County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old boy had minor injuries.

Their father and two other children were unhurt, but a GoFundMe post set up for the family said that the home house was demolished. The Leon County school system said it will have counselors on hand Monday morning for those who knew the second grader.

Dozens of other trees came down across North Florida. No other injuries were reported, but a large tree fell on a horse in Alachua County, authorities said. Alachua County Fire Rescue worked to remove large limbs to rescue the animal. When crews left, they said the horse was standing and waiting to be evaluated by a veterinarian.

Most people's brush with the storm was downed limbs or power lines.

Tammie's Kane's car parked near the intersection of King Street and Riverside Avenue was damaged when a tree fell on it.

"It came on fast. It started raining and it was pretty windy and then, boom, right after that the tree fell," she said. "Cars can be fixed and replaced and people can’t."

SLIDESHOW: Photos of storms passing, damage left behind

Miles away, a Volkswagen Jetta was destroyed when a tree fell. The homeowner said it was a gust of wind that sounded like a freight train that caused the tree to come down on DuPaul Drive at Broward Road.

A large falling tree narrowly missed a home at the corner of West 9th Street and Blue Avenue.

“If it were a few more inches or so, it would have fallen on the house. So, they were very lucky," said the homeowner, who was told she and her 3-year-old daughter should find another place to stay for the night because the downed power lines to the house will take a while to repair.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office reported road underwater and with trees, power lines and debris down. They urge people to report serious damage to the authorities and drive with extra care.

Baker County Fire-Rescue reported that two people injured when an SUV went off a slick road and hit a tree in Glen St. Mary, near the Florida-Georgia border.

At the peak of the storm crossing North Central Florida, Clay Electric was dealing with more than 15,000 power outages between Alachua, Baker, Clay, Columbia and Union counties. JEA reported more than 7,000 customers out during the noon hour, but that number dropped all afternoon. Florida Power and Light reported only isolated outages scattered across its north Florida coverage area.

Downed power lines cause problems beyond the outages. Beaucherc Road and neighboring Ponder Road were blocked by police after live electric lines fell across the streets.

In Northwest Jacksonville, heavy rain and high winds knocked down a tree, which took out a power line, at the corner of West Ninth Street and Blue Avenue. The tree scrapped the front of a house and came within inches of falling onto the home, where a woman and her 3-year-old daughter were inside.

"They were very lucky," said a neighbor. "Her daughter was frightened. I said, 'Poor little thing.'"

A Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Jacksonville was reported to have been struck by lightning before landing safely just before 11 a.m. The flight was scheduled to continue on to Fort Lauderdale but an airline spokeswoman told News4Jax the plane was taken out of service for a maintenance review.

A passenger on the plane said they weren't told about a lightning hit. The only thing he noticed on the approach to JAX was excess turbulence.

About a dozen other flights to and from Jacksonville were either canceled or delayed Friday due to weather, which is bad across a wide swath of the eastern United States.

Florida State University and Florida A&M, both in Tallahassee, didn't open until noon Friday, when the heavy weather had passed. Santa Fe College in Gainesville closed at midday, asking all students and staff to shelter in place. NAS Jacksonville sent nonessential employees home at 1 p.m.

The threat shifted farther east Friday afternoon, where tornado warnings covered parts of northeast Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The national Storm Prediction Center said 9.7 million people were at moderate risk for severe weather.