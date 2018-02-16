Dense fog prevalent across inland NE FL, SE GA Friday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We'll start today out with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. Locally dense fog in our inland zones should dissipate by late-morning and partly cloudy skies will follow.

An abundance of sunshine and a southwesterly flow (5 -10 mph) will allow afternoon highs to reach the low 80s mainly west of I-95, while our beaches will top out with temperatures in the mid-70s on this Friday. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

We should remain rain-free through Sunday, therefore, weekend weather conditions will be very similar over the next 48-72 hours. However, you should expect these bouts will morning fog in our inland zones to continue through Saturday and Sunday.

So here's the setup, a weakening cold front is expected to slip south to near the GA/FL line overnight, with fog developing once again tomorrow morning. A high pressure ridge will build to the east Saturday, and extend across the coastal waters through the weekend. The high will build to the northeast early next week, and remain through mid week thus continuing our warm and dry pattern. Wetter weather will likely return by mid-week.

There's a moderate risk for rip currents today for Northeast Florida beaches.

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:15 p.m.​