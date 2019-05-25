Dense Smoke Advisory through 10a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory, which is in effect until 10a.m. Saturday. Areas under the Advisory include Hamilton, Suwannee, Baker, Inland Nassau, Inland Duval, Northern Columbia, and Southern Columbia counties.



Cities included Jasper, Jennings, West Lake, Belmont, White Springs, Houston, Live Oak, McAlpin, Newburn, Suwannee Springs, Macclenny, Olustee, Ratliff, Hilliard, Kings Ferry, Bryceville, Normandy, Ortega, Riverside, San Marco, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Columbia, Lake City, Oleno State Park,

Lulu, and Watertown.

Visibilities may be reduced to a quarter mile or less tonight as winds decrease and smoke from wildfires settle to the ground and spread out.

The worst of the smoke will be from just after midnight Friday night through Saturday morning.

You can expect thick smoke that could make travel difficult and could cause respiratory difficulty.

A Dense Smoke Advisory means wildfires will create smoke, limiting visibilities. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.

