Destructive surge spared some and blasted others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Hurricane Michael’s storm surge bulldozed homes off foundations and took a toll on the emerald coast as the Gulf rushed across the barrier islands.

The storm surge is always the biggest threat to life and fortunately people took this storm seriously with no reports of surge victims despite being the most intense recorded hurricane to to make landfall during the month of October.

Real time storm surges sensors remarkably showed water in Apalachicola Bay reached 9 feet when Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach on October 10th.

Yet just 50 miles away water levels topped out at 5 feet at the Panama City Beach Pier and 6 feet in St. Andrews Bay.

This striking disparity was a clear example how storm surge can hit the coast in different ways based on the coastal shape and track at landfall.

Surge was almost twice as high on Michael's right side compared to areas west of the track because of how the counterclockwise winds spiral around the center.

Onshore winds pile water up along the coast and shallow water magnifies the height which put the highest water levels in Apalachee Bay where Shell Point topped out at 12 feet.

The US Geological Survey rapidly deployed storm tide sensors in the Big Bend of Florida along the Gulf coast from Cedar Key to St. Marks, Florida.

Hydrographers will begin collecting the data and may find additional sites that are higher than the existing long term USGS stream-gage network in the affected area.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.