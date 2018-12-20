Disruptive downpours will impact the entire area on this Weather Authority Alert Day

Greatest impact will be from "Disruptive Downpours" with Gusty Winds to 30 mph.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - El Nino storm pattern continues to impact Jacksonville. Expect 6-8 hours of disruptive downpours, with some flooding, a lot of gusty winds and a few severe storms. Severe storms will be mainly south of Jacksonville around the noon.

Breaking it all down, rains have already developed and although they will start off fairly light heavier downpours will be moving in later, with the most likely timing on the heaviest of rains and possible storms between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Winds, yes it will be a breezy day, from sunrise and throughout the day. These winds are called non-thunderstorm winds, and I suspect we will see wind gusts up to 30 mph throughout the entire day. Combine that with some of the downpours and it will be briefly miserable.

Severe storms are also possible, the Storm Prediction Center is likely to place parts of Central Florida under either a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Watch. Remember, a "Watch" is declared when conditions are present that could create severe thunderstorms. Warnings mean severe storms ARE happening right now!

As of early this morning, there are no severe warnings, but there may be later this morning and some of the energy forecast models reflect that in their power outage forecast.

Power Outages are possible with the combination of Downpours/Gusty Winds and possible severe thunderstorms.

Speaking of "watches" much of North Florida and South Georgia is under a Flood Watch. That means conditions are present that could cause flooding conditions. The typical criteria for flooding rains for Jacksonville is about 3 or more inches over a 2-4 hour period. At this time, it appears we will see just less than the flooding criteria. Expect 1-2" of rain around the area.

Recent forecast models are expected mainly south of Jacksonville.

Timing on the rain seems to be between sunrise until 1 p.m.

Bands of rains have been "sprinkling" across the area in the pre-sunrise hours, expect those lighter rains to build quickly into mid-morning. The downpours will be rapidly moving across the area and will help keep rain totals down, but increase the possibility of a severe thunderstorm or two.

It will be a rapidly changeable weather day.

8 AM - Rains move through

10 AM - More heavy downpours

1 PM - Downpours move off the coast, conditions begin to improve

