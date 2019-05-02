Don't be fooled by beautiful morning sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You might not guess it by this morning's beautiful weather but today kicks off a wetter weather pattern. Starting this afternoon, expect brief downpours to push onshore and move inland. It is the inland locations along I-75 that are likely to see the heaviest of afternoon thundershowers.

The moisture is from the outer edge of a system we are monitoring in the tropics that is not expected to develop. The most rainfall will occur in our western counties today and then along the coastal counties and Georgia tomorrow.

Hmmm... Way early and thanks to water temperatures well below 80° it is unlikley anything will become of this system.

Read the latest update on the system in the Bahamas here...

Friday will be occasionally wet as well, with brief downpours continuing to wander onshore, moving inland. While the most frequent showers will still be in our coastal counties, we do expect more widespread distribution of the showers than Thursday. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Not a bad start, so don't be fooled, keep an umbrella wih you.

Drier weather Saturday.

Saturday dries out and clears out, expect mostly sunny skies and toasty warm daytime highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. You have a 30% chance for an isolated shower to pop up in the afternoon hours. Saturday night will be nice, cooling down to around 70° under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday the afternoon storms return.

A cold front (with little cold air) will slide south into the region on Sunday, kicking off afternoon and evening storms mainly south of I-10 and Jacksonville. Once again, partly cloudy skies will start the day with the chances of storms building just after lunch and again, mainly south of Jacksonville. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s.

Next week, generally drier with pleasantly warm afternoons.

10-Day Forecast has much of the rainfall over the next 4 days.

