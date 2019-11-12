Don't be fooled by Mother Nature!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown to the chill down is now officially started as we are just over 12 hours away from reaching Jacksonville. Pack yourself (or your love one) an umbrella and a decent jacket for much colder evening temperatures on Tuesday. Morning / lunchtime temperatures will be near 80° and no sooner they get there clouds will rush in along with gusty winds and quickly dropping temperature.

From 80° at 1 p.m. to 55° by 6 p.m.

There will also be a few downpours which quickly turn into a drizzle/misty rain. Winds will build to 20-25 mph. Ugh... Winter is coming.

Cold front arrives in Jacksonville around 2pm

Rain chances grow first as a few downpours, followed by a cold drizzle / misty rain.

Cold front arrives in Jacksonville and winds build throughout the next 2 days

Tuesday night the showers end overnight and much colder air moves in- for about 24 hours. Expect some of the chilliest temperatures we have seen this season on Wednesday morning. We could brush freezing temperatures across inland, Southeastern Georgia. Across the Golden Isles and down to I-10, temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s. Our southernmost and coastal counties will get down into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be chilly and windy, with the strongest winds along the coastline. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. The gusty northeasterly winds will bring a few isolated showers onshore.

Temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday through the weekend. Our next chance for showers will be on Friday.

