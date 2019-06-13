Don't put the umbrellas away just yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The big story? Keep the umbrellas at the ready. Showers and storms will be rapidly developing one more time, mainly from Gainesville to Middleburg to Jacksonville Beach. These will be mostly in the morning hours.

Today will start out with partly cloudy skies and muggy/damp conditions. Sunrise temperatures start around 70°. Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m.

One more day with some heavy downpours, this time manily south of Jacksonville

Friday will be an amazing day, not too hot and an onshore northeasterly wind developing under mostly sunny skies. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out around 70°. We will be dry, with afternoon temperatures only topping out in the mid 80s. Did I mention the breeze? Northeast winds 8-16 mph, aaahhh...

Saturday looks lovely, with temperatures starting out in the low 70s and warming up into the upper 80s, with an isolated chances for showers.

Sunday will be just a touch warmer. We wake up at 72° and warm up to 91°, with a 30% chance for showers during the afternoon hours.

Monday we get back to more widespread chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We have a 50% chance to see the rain as we top out in the low 90s.

Sunrise:6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

10-Day forecast is liking this Father's Day weekend/

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.