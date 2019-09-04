Dorian clears our area overnight, here's what tomorrow looks like

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dorian slugs away from our area overnight and we dry out after sunset. Expect windy conditions overnight, with northwesterly turning westerly wind in between 30-40 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph. By sunrise on Thursday, expect the winds to be down to sustained around 20 mph with gusts around 35 mph out of the west. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be dry, windy, partly cloudy, and hot. Expect temperatures to soar into the mid 90s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the west, sustained around 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. There is only an isolated stray shower chance in the morning hours, other wise we will be dry, with gradually clearing skies.

Friday looks sunny, dry, and hot as well. Expect temperatures to start out in the mid 70s and warm into the toasty mid 90s under sunny skies. Winds will drop down to 5-10 mph out of the west.

Expect a dry and sunny weekend, with both days starting in the mid 70s and warming into the hot mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

