Dorian is a Labor Day Weekend issue but today there are storms and hot temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Super complex weather pattern taking place across the Eastern United States over the next week to 10 days. No matter what becomes of Dorian, more on this in minute, there will be very high chances of rain/storms. The players include a cold front dropping into the SEUS, Dorian and/or his leftovers, a possible nor'easter as well.

Keep your umbrella close, starting today (Tuesday).

Toasty then stormy Tuesday

This morning will start off with hazy sunny skies, steamy conditions with morning, sunrise, temperatures between 73-78°. The sunrise feel-like temperature will be around 85° and it will be launching skyward from there. Hazy sunshine around lunch will allow for our afternoon highs to top out around 3 p.m. These temperatures will be in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures around 100°.

This will be about the time we will see the first round of "pulse" storms. These will be fairly small and cluster along the sea breeze, which should be fairly close to the coast. In other words, storms should be up and down I-95. The challenging part of Tuesday's rain/storm forecast will be whether we see a second larger, broader area of later evening storms. These could linger well into the night.

Rainfall for some may exceed 2" this evening.

Wednesday/Thursday will dry our a bit. Temperatures will also cool off. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°. Feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s.

Labor Day Weekend

Although, it would seem a lot is riding on Dorian to what we should see here over the weekend, one thing seems very likely and that is there will be a surge of tropical moisture from whatever Dorian is and this will enhance the threat of rain for us. Every day, with Sunday and Monday being the two biggest days for heavy rain possibilities. Temperatures will cool with the rains as well.

Many locations around NEFL and SEGA could see 2-5" of rain over the weekend.

At this point it doesn't appear these will be constant all day/night type of rains (these can and do often happen this time of year). So if, you are having any outdoor plans make sure you have a back-up plan.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.