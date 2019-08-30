Dorian will have NO IMPACT on our weekend weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The consensus by forecast models is that Dorian will be too far away to impact Jacksonville's Labor Day weekend weather. This doesn't mean we won't see a few passing (and brief) downpours, but the predominate weather through Monday morning will be sunny skies, nice onshore breezes and highs in the upper 80 to near 90°.

Hotter temperatures will be inland, where those living west of US301, will see highs in the low 90s and feel-like afternoon temperatures reaching near 100°.

Winds along the coast will be out of the northeast between 8-15 mph with an occasional afternoon gust up to 22 mph.

Not perfect, there will be a few brief downpours, but pleasantly warm with a breeze.

A few passing downpours should also be expected with Coastal counties having the highest chances of rain. Both St. Johns and Flagler counties could see a few bolts of lightning and rumbles of thunder as rain showers blow onshore. Amounts will be under 1/2".

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect due to astronomically higher than normal tides takes place. Basically, we are in the New Moon phases and this is causing tides to run about 1' above normal/

What about Dorian?

As of early Friday morning the latest forecast models still indicate a land-falling Dorian sometime after midnight Tuesday morning as a Category 4 hurricane. Location of landfall is converging on around West Palm Beach, but could actually go just south of West Palm Beach.

Dorian will weaken rapidly after landfall and become a huge rainmaker. Weakening into a tropical storm, Dorian will be tracking up the back-bone of the State of Florida before turning out to sea in Georgia, sometime on Wednesday or Thursday next week.

Should the forecast models be correct, here in Jacksonville and most of our Coastal counties, including Georgia will see up to 8" of rain, possibly more.

But that is nearly away, and I am sure the forecast will shift. Stay alert.

In the meantime, let's enjoy our decent (not perfect) Labor Day weekend weather.

10-Day Forecast, Dorian reaches Jax mid-week next week.

