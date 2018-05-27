Drier conditions move into Jacksonville tonight lasting through Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight mostly dry conditions are expected across our inland zones after midnight. However, there is a low chance for spotty showers across our western and northern zones. Low temperatures will remain warm with humid conditions. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

The bulk of rainfall is expected to remain offshore through Monday morning as drier air filters in over the area from the southwest. Despite the drier conditions, lingering low clouds will continue mostly cloudy conditions for your Memorial Day.

The rain brought to us by Subtropical Storm Alberto is not over, Monday afternoon showers and thunderstorms will redevelop across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. In fact, the sunshine we receive earlier in the day will cause to experience the heavy downpours and intense storms later in the day.

TRACKING TROPICS: Alberto forecast/track | Live radar, tracking map

Expect potentially strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and into Monday evening with training bands of rain that could lead to localized flooding. This will take place as Alberto nears landfall between the Alabama and Western Florida panhandle coasts. Temperatures will be warmer Monday due to more heating with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s.

As for Tuesday and Wednesday, strong to severe storms will be possible both days. Downpours and heavy rainfall during the afternoon hours are the main concerns. In between the rain, mostly to partly cloudy skies will prevail with muggy conditions.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.