Drier, mostly rain-free skies expected over weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure north of the region will provide for mostly dry conditions and hotter temperatures both today and tomorrow.

A few isolated scattered showers and along with a couple of thunderstorms isn't out of the picture Saturday afternoon, however, most areas will remain sunny and clear of any rainfall. If rain develops it will likely be west of I-95 and north of I-10 during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures will aim towards the lower 90s for our inland zones. Southeasterly breezes near 10 mph will give way to an onshore flow, therefore our coastal zones will likely spend most of the afternoon hours in the upper 80s. Overnight temperatures in most locations will fall to the low 70s.

Some patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning for our inland zones. Sunday temperatures will soar to the mid-90s as an easterly push of wind continues. Drier conditions will continue along with mostly sunny skies. An isolated thunderstorm may develop Sunday afternoon in our southern zones as low pressure system tracks across South Florida.

Breezy onshore winds during the outgoing tide late this afternoon will result in a low-end moderate risk at area beaches. A low risk is expected on Sunday and Monday as onshore winds weaken.

Expect a warming trend next week with a transition back to a wetter pattern.​

