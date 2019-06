JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Your parched lawns aren't just being dramatic, we've just been through the driest stretch of weather we've ever seen from early May into early June.

From May 6th through June 3rd, we only saw. .07" ath the airport site in Jacksonville. On average we see 3.55" during this time.

The runner up for this time period is from 1927 when we only saw .09" from May 6th through June 3rd.

