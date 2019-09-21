Dry less humid weather perfect for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - We have nice weather setting up this weekend as dry conditions take over without our typical humidity.

Breezy winds blow 15-20 mph today with an onshore flow. High temps reach the mid 80s coast and mid-upper 80s inland.

While a light sprinkle could track ashore from the Atlantic the odds are less than 10% due to very dry air just above the surface.

There is a high risk for rip currents along with a high surf advisory today.

Bonus weather comes during the evening the next couple nights with mostly dry conditions and overnight lows mid 60s inland and low-mid 70s along the coast.

Sunday stays sunny with only slightly less breezy conditions near 15 mph from the east. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.