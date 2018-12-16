Dry, sunny skies lead to mild start to new week

High pressure west of regions continues to move closer to the First Coast giving way to dry and sunny skies today.

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s across Northeast Florida and low to mid 60s across Southeast Georgia. Expect overnight lows to dip into the mid 40s area wide.

Monday and Tuesday mild conditions will continues as high pressure remains near.

There will be a brief break from stable conditions very late Wednesday night and on Thursday, as a southern stream disturbance will bring a stream of precipitation and possible thunderstorms across the forecast area. High pressure will be quick to move in on Friday, however, and conditions will once again return to be being dry and cool on Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to range between the mid 60s and low 70s during the period of southern flow, and then drop into the low 60s and high 50s.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.