Dusty skies are not always hurricane killers

Dust storm off West Africa captured by the Terra Satellite March 29, 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dry dusty African plumes blowing into the eastern Atlantic are airborne features known to fizzle hurricanes or slow their development. But puzzled meteorologists are trying to figure out why the same dust plume can rapidly strengthen other nearby topical systems.

Scientists speculate developing tropical systems get invigorated by dust particles called nuclei that enable moisture to gather around the storms center or vortex.

A storms engine is the vortex powered by the heat given off when the moisture condenses on the dust.

About 85% of tropical cyclones develop from African easterly waves.

Drier waves take advantage of the moisture boost and help future storms grow.

Isabel in 2003, blossomed to a Category 5 after passing into dust making it one example out of dozens when bloom or doom occurred.

Dust peaks with the Atlantic hurricane season. The size of the dust particles falling out depends on distance. Smaller finer dust travels farther and may reach across the Atlantic into Florida.

Red colors show dry air west of Africa which can be a proxy for dusty air.

This season researchers will be studying the stage of the storm development which may play a critical role in how it responds to the dust interaction.



