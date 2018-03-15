Early morning freeze followed by a beautiful bounce in temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This morning's freeze will be light and mainly inland, with no surprises, as we have been discussing it for a number of days. Yet, if you didn't cover those plants last night, don't panic. Let them do there thing and reassess in about a week. Chances are they will be alright. What is most likely to be impacted were the flowering fruit/berries that are in bloom.That will take some time to determine the freezes impact.

Morning inland freeze/temperatures

Beautiful bounce-back!

High pressure will drift right over Jacksonville the next 24 hours, which will give us brilliantly blue skies and temperatures that will begin their march towards 80° by Saturday afternoon.

The downside will be this (Thursday) evening and Friday evening as our temperatures will drop off quickly after sundown. Countering this is that we will have the entire weekend on Eastern Daylight Time so our warmest temperatures will be during the dinner hours. BBQ anyone this weekend?

Thursday Forecast

Friday Forecast

Speaking of which, expect clouds to return, with the warmer temperatures. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm is possible as Sunday into Monday.

More on that later...

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

8 a.m. - 32° Cold (inland frost)

10 a.m. - 45° Chilly (sunny)

12 noon - 60° Cool (sunny)

High 70°

Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:34 p.m

