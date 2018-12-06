Early morning inland freeze then sunshine bounces our temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Freeze warnings for our inland areas with windchill values in the upper 20s this morning. Freeze warning through 8am followed by sunny skies. Becoming partly cloudy Friday with widespread, locally heavy, rainfall expected Sunday.

Today: Sunny and cool today with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Near seasonal morning temperatures with below normal afternoon highs as skies become partly cloudy. Wake up temperatures in the mid 30s to 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s across northeast Florida. Wind N 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: All models are on board with locally heavy rainfall possible across the viewing area starting late Saturday, through Sunday. 1-3 inches of possible rain in areas that are already saturated will keep rivers at or near flood stage with local flooding possible for some inland areas.​

Looking for snow? Heading north along I-95 or I-75 will lead you to inches, father north, possibly feet of the powdery white stuff.

Hourly Forecast:

7 am 33

9 am 42

Noon 57

3 pm 61

6 pm 56

8 pm 49

10 pm 47

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 5:25 pm

