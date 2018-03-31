Easter weekend forecast: Mix of sun, clouds with low rain chances

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - ​Today conditions will be markedly milder and breezier than yesterday as a cold front continues to push south of our area. Behind that front we are left with gradually clearing skies and slightly below normal temperatures as highs are only expected to reach the low 70s inland with upper 60s expected along the coast.

Breezes will also contribute to the cooler feel in the air as winds will moves in out of the northeast. Expect sustained speeds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to near 35 mph through the afternoon especially along the coast. Tonight the winds will die down under partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the lower 50s.

Easter Sunday features more sunshine, warmer temperatures and calmer winds. Sunrise temperatures will be in the lower 50s likely accompanied by a descent amount of cloud cover that will erode by the later part of the holiday.

Most locations north of I-10 will remain dry, however, for Gainesville to St. Augustine and points to the south of those locations, there's a chance for a few afternoon showers. The better rain chances are closer to the coast. Sunday highs return to the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds diminish overnight before fog develop Monday morning. The workweek delivers sunnier skies and warmer temperatures in the low 80s ahead of next best chance for rain Wednesday afternoon and evening with arrival of relatively week cold front.

