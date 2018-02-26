El Cheapo Fishing Tournament weather forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The winds of cool change are blowing, just in time for Jacksonville's largest fishing tournament, the El Cheapo Sheepshead fishing tournament. We've been enjoying a break from the winter weather for most of February, but a late week cold front will give us a breezy, chilly reminder that summer isn't quite here yet.

Friday evening, onsite registration begins at 5:30 before the Captain's meeting and raffle at 8:00p.m. All of the weekend's events take place outside of the Jacksonville Offshore Sport Fishing Club at the Mayport Boat Ramp. Bring a jacket with you on Friday night- temperatures start out in the mid 60s, but fall pretty quickly through the 60s during Friday evening's activities. Also, expect a brisk Northwest wind between 15-20mph Friday evening.

The wind will howl all night out of the North, between 15-20mph as temperatures drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday morning check out begins at 6:30a.m. and fishing begins at 7:00a.m. Expect a chilly, breezy morning in the upper 40s and low 50s with Northerly winds between 12-17mph. Temperatures will climb through the 50s and into the low 60s by the noon hour. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. The Northerly winds will be around 15mph for most of the day, fading as we approach sunset.

The forecast models don't show a good consensus for seas and wave heights this far ahead of time, I will update this when they do.

For the fish fry, awards, and raffle it will be chilly, with temperatures dropping through the 60s and into the 50s, but the winds break a tad, down to around 10mph for the evening hours.

