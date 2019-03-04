El Cheapo Sheepshead Fishing Tournament Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The El Cheapo Sheepshead Tournament faces decent weather this year, with temperatures turning mild in time for Friday and Saturday.

Friday night looks lovely for the Captains Meeting. When registration opens at 5:30, we will be right at 70°. Expect temperatures to sink down through the 60s during the meeting and raffle. We will see partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the south.

Saturday fishing begins at 7a.m. with temperatures in the chilly mid 50s. Expect mostly clear skies turning partly cloudy. Winds will be light out of the south in the morning, but building up to the 7-12 mph range during the mid day to afternoon hours our of the southeast.

When the fish fry opens up and the weigh in line opens we will be in the mild 70s with partly cloudy skies. Chances for a stray shower are in the 10% range.

Expect a cool evening with a slight increase in clouds for the awards, with temperatures sinking down through the 60s.

