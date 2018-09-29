Embrace lower rain chances today because they won't last for long

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures throughout the weekend as rain chances increase going into Monday.

Today: Saturday provides a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a highs near 90°. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: There's a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72°. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a highs near 88°. Light northeast wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Expect higher chances across Southeast Georgia and along the coastal areas as a stationary front triggers the influx of moisture across the area.

The Week Ahead: Prepare for rain and a few storms throughout the majority of the day on Monday. Increased rain chances will continue into Tuesday, before drier arrives by midweek along with milder temperature and seasonal-like temperatures.

Beach & Boating Forecast: There's a high risk for rip current throughout the weekend. A long period northeasterly ocean swell originating from distant post-tropical Cyclone Leslie is forecast to arrive by late today. Combined seas will increase to 4 to 6 feet near shore and 5 to 7 feet offshore with Small Craft Advisories likely for at least the offshore by late tonight and continuing at least through mid week.

