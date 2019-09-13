2019 St. Johns River water quality shows decline but promise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The water quality in the St. Johns River has declined over the past several years including this year, however, there were some aspects of the latest report that showed improvements in 2019.

Oxygen levels are improving, as are phosphorus levels. Those are two critical factors in algae blooms that, despite a long and hot summer, weren’t nearly as bad as feared. The habitats for the manatee and bald eagle are also improving.

The main negatives are the 20-year trend of rising salinity and the ongoing loss of wetlands due to development. In addition, the number of invasive species in river habitats has risen to 87.

Overall trends from the 2019 River Report: St. Johns Water Quality

Indicators that have improved:

Total phosphorus levels in the saltwater reach of the main stem are improving.

Dissolved oxygen levels in the tributaries are improving for the first time in many years.

Metal concentrations in the main stem have improved: all metals examined in this report – arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead, nickel, silver, and zinc – indicated concentrations, even maxima, that were below water quality criteria.

arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead, nickel, silver, and zinc indicated concentrations, even maxima, that were below water quality criteria. Conditions for three critical wildlife species have shown improvement: the bald eagle, the wood stork, and the Florida manatee.

Indicators that have worsened:

Salinity has gradually risen over the last two decades and is expected to continue its increase, with increasing potential negative impacts on submerged aquatic vegetation and the aquatic life that depends upon it.

Nonnative species increased from 56 total species in 2008 to 87 in 2018, and the spread of lionfish and Cuban tree frogs is of particular concern due to their impacts on the native ecosystem.

Wetlands continue to be lost to development pressures.

Indicators that are unchanged:

Chlorophyll A, an indicator of harmful algal blooms, continues to exhibit exceedances and algal bloom events, and characterizing chlorophyll-a levels is complicated by limitations in data collection.

and algal bloom events, and characterizing chlorophyll-a levels is complicated by limitations in data collection. Fecal coliform levels in the tributaries remain significantly above both previously used and newly developed water quality criteria.

levels in the tributaries remain significantly above both previously used and newly developed water quality criteria. Submerged aquatic vegetation has experienced recent regrowth due to rainfall, but the long-term trend is uncertain and the low number of sampling sites increases this uncertainty.

Most finfish and invertebrate species are not in danger of overfishing, except for channel and white catfish, which both have the potential to be overfished in the near future.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.