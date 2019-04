National parks across the country are kicking off National Park Week with free admission Saturday.

Entry fees will be waived at all national parks, including the Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas in Saint Augustine and Timucuan Preserve in Jacksonville.

Things like camping, transportation and special tours will still cost you a little extra.

For more information or to find a park near you, go to www.nps.gov.

