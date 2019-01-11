Camden County gets ReLeaf grant to plant 80 trees

WOODBINE, Ga. - Camden County is a recipient of a $2,315 grant from the Georgia Urban Forest Council’s Georgia ReLeaf Program. The funds will be used to purchase approximately 80 trees to be planted in parks throughout the county that sustained storm damage.

During Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, Camden County parks lost approximately 110 trees.

The new trees will be planted in five Camden County parks: Browntown Wilderness Park, Camden County Recreation Center, Howard Peeples Park, Maple Ford Park and Sweetwater Park.

The trees will assist in reducing storm runoff, minimizing flooding and providing wind protection.

“This funding provides a wonderful opportunity for Camden County to replace some of the trees that were lost or damaged by the recent hurricanes,” said grants manager Julie Haigler. “Camden County residents will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of a healthy tree canopy because of partnership with the Georgia Urban Forest Council.”

The Georgia Urban Forest Council, in cooperation with the Georgia Forestry Commission, established the Georgia ReLeaf Program to bring urban forests back to life by planting trees in public areas such as parks, schools, main streets and business districts.



