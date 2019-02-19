DeSantis, Cabinet look at $2.54M in land buys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet next week will be asked to spend $2.54 million in the Florida Forever conservation program to buy land in Lake and Hamilton counties.

The proposals, which the Cabinet will take up Feb. 26, would lead to paying $540,000 to acquire 83.4 acres in Lake County and paying $2 million for 316 acres in Hamilton County.

The Lake County land, which is part of the Wekiva-Ocala Greenway Florida Forever project, includes five contiguous lakefront parcels on Lake Norris, near the small community of Paisley.

The land in Hamilton County, known as the Hardee Spring property, is adjacent to Twin Rivers State Forest and includes about 1.5 miles of frontage along the Withlacoochee River.

Also during next week’s meeting, the Cabinet is expected to vote on DeSantis’ nomination of Noah Valenstein to remain as secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

News Service of Florida