Dial back irrigation timer when you fall back an hour this weekend

PALATKA, Fla. - As you fall back an hour when you change your clocks to end daylight saving time this weekend, the St. John's Water River Water Management District wants to remind you to reset your water irrigation timer.

The time change corresponds with the semi-annual shift in watering restrictions to ensure the efficient use of water for landscape irrigation across the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Following irrigation rules helps protect water resources and can save you money.

Lawn and landscape irrigation often accounts for more than half of residential water use. Plants and grass need much less water in cooler months, which is an excellent opportunity to reduce water use outdoors.

From Nov. 4 through the first weekend in March, landscape irrigation is allowed on one designated day each week, based on your street address, and only before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Saturday for residential landscape irrigation at locations with addresses that end in odd numbers or have no address.

Sunday for residential landscape irrigation at addresses that end in even numbers.

Tuesday for nonresidential landscape irrigation.

The restrictions apply to water withdrawn from ground or surface water, from a private well or pump or from a public or private water utility.

As a time of reduced need and dormancy for many plants and grass, winter is an appropriate time to cut back. Because grass and landscape plants only need supplemental irrigation every 10–14 days in the winter, and only if it hasn’t rained, the district also asks property owners to voluntarily water only every other week, or to skip a week, during the region’s coolest weather from December through February.

For more information on watering restrictions, CLICK HERE.

