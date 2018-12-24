Eaglet hatches from egg on live Florida web cam

A live web cam showed a bald eaglet in Florida pecking its way out of its egg Sunday, much to the delight of thousands of viewers.

The eaglet worked its way out of the shell while its mother looked on in the nest. Southwest Florida Eagle Cam captured the moment. A second egg is also in the nest.

Within hours, the eaglet's father arrived at the nest with fresh food and the pair fed the newborn its first bite as several thousand people looked on.

If you are viewing at night, that that the primary webcam is equipped with night vision or infrared light (IR). The glow you are seeing on the camera is invisible to the naked eye. The eagles do not see any light and remain undisturbed.

The 2018-2019 season is the seventh season Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live look into this Southwest Florida nest. More than 226,000 people follow the eagles on Facebook.

