Environmentalists optimistic about Florida's 1st chief resilience officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The state is about to have its first chief resilience officer.

The new position will be tasked with preparing Florida for the effects of climate change.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his pick in the coming days.

DeSantis recognized Florida was facing a climate crisis from the moment he took office, announcing he would appoint the state’s first-ever chief resilience officer just two days into his term.

"You know if you have water in the streets, you have to find a way to combat that,” DeSantis said in January.

The new position comes as a welcome opportunity for environmental groups such as Audubon Florida.

“We really need somebody who has substantial policy acumen, who knows how to move things through politics. Climate is a huge threat to Florida. We need action now and there's great opportunity. So someone who can take advantage of that opportunity is the most important thing, I believe,” said Audubon Florida Executive Director Julie Wraithmell.

The job qualifications call for five years of experience in resilience and sustainability, and a master's degree in an environmental science-related field.

A total of 26 candidates applied for the position.

The likely pick, Julia Nesheiwat, lacks an extensive background in resilience, but she has filled leadership roles in intelligence, foreign relations and energy policy.

Aliki Moncrief with the Florida Conservation Voters said energy should be a key focus for the new position.

“This person absolutely can't close their eyes to the potential that we have in Florida to fuel our economy and light our homes with clean renewable energy,” Moncrief said.

It’s not entirely clear what the scope of the chief resilience officer’s responsibilities will be.

Environmentalists hope the job will not only involve responding to climate change, but also working to prevent it.

The governor's office was asked for more specifics on what the chief resilience officer will be tasked with, but had not sent a response as of the publishing of this story.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.