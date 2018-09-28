Florida environmentalists fight to preserve federal conservation fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal program that has provided billions of dollars for land and water conservation for more than a half-century is set to expire on Sunday, but environmental groups in Florida are fighting for Congress to keep the program alive.

The Federal Land and Water Conservation fund was created in 1964.

Funded by taxes on offshore oil drilling, it’s provided billions of dollars for the acquisition and maintenance of environmental lands.

“What better way to use those monies, than to actually protect some of our treasured national areas,” said Aliki Moncrief, executive director of Florida Conservation Voters.

But the program is set to expire this Sunday. Environmental groups said if that happens, Florida will lose a valuable funding source, which has provided more than $1 billion to the state.

“We would see a diminution of funding for a lot of places that people enjoy today,” said Manley Fuller, president of the Florida Wildlife Federation.

Florida's economy is tied to the environment in many ways.

“We have an almost $60 billion outdoor recreation industry. A lot of that is tied to protecting these special areas,” Moncrief said.

Large parks like the Everglades National Park or Osceola National Forest receive funds through the program, but the fund also helps purchase land for and maintain local recreational parks throughout the state.

“They brag that the Land and Water Conservation Fund, during the course of its lifetime, has funded at least one park in every county in the country,” said Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida.

With the attention of Congress heavily focused on the Supreme Court confirmation process, it’s likely the fund will not be renewed before the Sunday deadline.

However, Congress can reauthorize the program.

Environmental groups hope to see the fund re-enacted after the election in November.

In the meantime, they’re encouraging the public to contact their representatives.

