Free paper shredding event scheduled at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - If you need to get rid of papers containing your personal information, you may want to take advantage of a free paper shredding event at Jacksonville Beach on Jan. 19.

The Jax Beach Hazardous Waste and paper shredding day is being hosted by UltraShred Technologies, Inc. and City of Jacksonville Beach-Government.

The free paper shredding will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at 1460 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.

