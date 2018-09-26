Pledge to give up water bottles for chance to win Tervis tumbler

Get a free Guy Harvey Tervis cup if you pledge to stop using disposable cups September 27, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tervis wants to stop people from tossing single-use water bottles in the trash and is helping out by giving away 10,000 reusable tumblers on Thursday.

Customers must sign a pledge to stop using disposable cups to be eligible to win.

Although the two of company’s stores in Sarasota are a long drive from Jacksonville, you can sign the pledge at the company’s website.

Americans dispose of about 50 billion single-use plastic water bottles each year. The annual U.S. recycling rate for plastic is only 23 percent, leaving 38 billion single-use water bottles to enter our landfills.

For single-use cups that number jumps to about 500 billion that are thrown away in the U.S. each year.

Plastic waste washing into the ocean, kills 1.1 million marine creatures annually.

People who regularly eat seafood ingest up to 11,000 tiny pieces of plastic every year.

To take the Tervis Pledge you must provide a valid email address at the register or on Tervis.com as a promise to try to reduce single-use plastic.

Website pledgers will be redirected to their cart with the free tumbler already added.

