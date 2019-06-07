FWC: It's license-free freshwater fishing weekend in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No fishing license, no worries -- at least for this weekend.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says you're open to fish without a permit in any of the Sunshine state's public lakes and rivers on Saturday and Sunday.

According to FWC, license-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don't yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license.

Every second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including both residents and non-residents.

Last weekend, saltwater bodies were open to license-free fishing.

If you're unfamiliar with the FWC rules and regulations, click here to read so you stay safe and have fun while fishing this weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.