Gulf Redfish and Snook stay off the dinner plate

Red tide bloom covers 135 miles along west Florida coast and extends offshore more than 10 miles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The catch and release rule on red drum and snook has been extended until spring in the Gulf because of extreme red tide concentrations.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission pushed the ban further up the gulf coast to Pasco County in an attempt to minimize the impact on fish stocks from the fish killing algae.

The restrictions do not affect the east coast but covers waters from Naples north to the Pasco-Hernando County line.

In May the commission will review the order and determine if it needs to be extended.

This red tide outbreak is the longest on record since 2006 lasting 10 months and resulting in the deaths of thousands of fish, marine mammals and sea turtles.

Weekly FWC red tide report. Red areas are higher blooms.

Karenia brevis is the algae that kills fish, birds, and other sea life by producing neurotoxins and reduce the amount of oxygen in the water affecting animals tissues.

The toxins can build up in shellfish poisonings humans who eat contaminated seafood.

Over the past several decades, these harmful algal blooms have become more frequent and widespread.

Causes of the increased bloom frequency and duration are currently unknown but climate

change and changes to nutrients entering the water may play a role according to this research.

