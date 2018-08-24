How Florida Democratic candidates stand on environmental issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're still undecided as to who you want the Sunshine State's next governor to be, News4Jax has examined where the major Democratic candidates stand on Florida's most pressing environmental issues to help you make your decision before you head to the polls.
Gwen Graham
- She doesn't support off-shore oil drilling on the Gulf or Atlantic coasts and plans to ban fracking.
- A champion of initiatives to combat climate change, Graham vows to add Florida to the Climate Alliance of states upholding the Paris Agreement.
Andrew Gillum
- Says he'll focus most of his attention on transitioning Florida to clean energy as rapidly as possible.
- He also plans to create statewide safeguards to better protect our air and water amid relaxed EPA standards.
- Gillum says he'll also work to protect the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee by cleaning up toxic algae blooms.
Jeff Greene
- Greene also strongly opposes the expansion of drilling off Florida’s coast and he says he'll address the toxic algae outbreak by funding The Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.
Chris King
- Says he'll lead the charge to oppose Big Sugar and hold sugar corporations responsible for what he calls abuses of Florida’s environment.
Philip Levine
- He says he'll tackle climate change and sea level rise on the first day in office.
- Levine is also a supporter of using renewable energy sources and stronger protection policies for land and water use.
