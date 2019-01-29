Island under St. Augustine bridge saved from development

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The owner of Fish Island, under the State Road 312 Bridge in St. Augustine, intends to sell 72 acres he had intended to develop to the North Florida Land Trust for conservation, City Manager John Regan told the City Commission Monday night.

It was reported that D.R. Horton had planned to build 170 single-family homes on the island in the Matanzas River.

The announcement came after months of vocal opposition and an intense social media campaign urging the city to conserve Fish Island for ecological and historical purposes.

Jen Lomberk, the Matanzas Riverkeeper, was elated when she heard the news.

“I was cautiously optimistic that this announcement was going to come and I was thrilled, excited and relieved to see it happen,” Lomberk told WUFT. “Everybody seems to have this overwhelming feeling of hope that I think has kind of been absent in the community for a while.”

Lomberk hopes to see the land used for passive recreation, including walking trails and wildlife viewing.

Negotiations between the property owners, the Young Land Group, and the Land Trust are expected result in a contract in the next two or three weeks.

