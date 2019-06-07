Jacksonville, Palatka receive EPA grants for pollution assessment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Northeast Florida cities were among six communities in Florida, which were selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to receive funding for brownfield site revitalization, the federal agency announced Wednesday.

Jacksonville and Palatka each received $300,000 grants from EPA for pollution assessment of vacant sites, with the goal being their eventual cleanup and redevelopment.

The areas targeted in Jacksonville are the urban core, the Eastside, LaVilla and Springfield.

There are nine sites that will be targeted in Palatka, including downtown, the riverfront and the city's public works facility.

