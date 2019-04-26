Low-levels of toxic algae found in Putnam, St. Johns counties

Friday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection posted five sample results that show low levels of the toxin microcystin.

Microcystins are toxins produced by cyanobacteria. Cyanobacteria are also known as blue-green algae and are ubiquitous in surface water when conditions are favorable for growth and formation of algal blooms.

Four of the positive samples are in Putnam County with the fifth in St. Johns County. The exact locations of those findings haven't been confirmed, but we are told only trace amounts of microcystin between 15-21 micrograms per liter.

The latest results come as concern grows over the early season sightings of algae blooms along the St. Johns River basin.

