Manatee mortality rate outpacing 2017 rate

More than 340 manatees have already died in Florida this year, according to statistics from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The mortality rate is ahead of the 2017 pace, when there were a total of 538 sea cow deaths over the whole year.

There were 233 recorded deaths from January – April 2017. In the same time frame this year, there were 310 recorded deaths, according to FWC statistics.

Several unseasonably cold months to start the year led to a significant increase in the number of cold-stress deaths, with 69 so far this year, compared to just 28 for all of 2017.

Struck by watercraft is the next leading cause of death of manatees, with over 40 recorded deaths so far, in 2018 after natural and undetermined causes, according to the statistics.

FWC biologist Ron Mezich said that boaters need to keep their eyes open and their speed down while in manatee speed zones.

“Watercraft, again, has been up the last couple of years. We watch and follow trends to see if there are any hotspots. We have put in a number of speed zones in areas where manatees are concentrated. That’s in an effort to reduce that type of mortality."

There are more than 6,000 manatees in Florida waters, with the population more than doubling over the past two decades.

FWC encourages all to report dead or injured sea cows to their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC.

News Service of Florida